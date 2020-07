July 21, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred at between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City.

According to the police report, a a volunteer had been working at the church, left and came back to discover someone had pounded nails in the locks of the doors and placed closed signs on the church.

