April 14, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It was shortly after ringing in the New Year that Theresa Spildie of Alexander was diagnosed with Stage 3 bladder cancer. As Spildie has geared up for the battle of her life as she undergoes chemotherapy, her loved ones and even a sixth grade student of hers recently decided to show their support the best way they knew how - by shaving their heads.

“We are a bunch of bald-headed people now,” laughs Spildie. “I knew they loved me. But this is the one way they could support me visually and it was amazing.”

Spildie says she found out she had cancer on Jan. 7, after her doctor discovered the tumor and told her what needed to be done immediately.

“I went back in to have a port put in my chest so they could access the drugs and do blood tests. I recovered from that for three days and then the chemo started,” Spildie says.

Spildie is currently undergoing her third round of chemo, and she will complete her last treatment next month, she says. Through the whole process, Spildie says what’s been incredibly moving for her is the support she has received.

