August 11, 2020

By Koen Helmuth

Chapter Reporter

The Watford City FFA Chapter held an awards picnic at the Kent Pelton Nature Park on July 28, to recognize member achievements for the past school year. Members were presented with proficiency awards for their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) projects and leadership awards. The Watford City FFA Chapter continues to develop its members through premier leadership, personal growth and career success.

The STAR Discovery Award went to Dominic-Jordan E. Robertson. As a young member, Dominic has helped whenever needed. He has attended every meeting possible and helped throughout FFA Week activities. He definitely has demonstrated at a young age what it means to live to serve. Dominic was a member of our Agronomy team and greatly improved throughout the season. He has a great future in store for him and our chapter looks forward to what’s to come in future years.

The 2020 STAR Greenhand was Savanna Olson. Her accomplishments this past year include showing sheep at the State Fair, competing in Employment Skills at District Leadership, and competing in Ag Sales this winter. She was our second high salesperson for the fruit and meat fundraiser. Savanna has helped out at several FFA events and has a great start to her SAE project.

