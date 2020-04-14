April 14, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Last week, the McKenzie County Farmer launched a major revision of its website, www.watfordcitynd.com, which now allows subscribers complete online access to the entire newspaper.

“We have been working on rolling out this new upgrade for several months,” states Neal Shipman, Farmer editor. “But with the COVID-19, we decided to bring it online as quickly as possible.”

And so far, Shipman says, a number of people have taken advantage of having the ability to subscribe to the newspaper online, as well as to its regular printed paper.

“The online version looks exactly like our printed newspaper,” states Shipman. “People are able to use their computer, laptop or cell phone to now read our newspaper.”

