May 5, 2020

The McKenzie County Farmer received 40 awards in news reporting, advertising and photography, including first place in front page design and second place in the General Excellence category in the North Dakota Better Newspaper Contest.

“I am extremely proud of our entire staff,” stated Neal A. Shipman, Farmer editor, on being notified of their winnings. “To earn as many awards as we did in all of the categories speaks volumes on the professionalism of our staff.”

Overall, the McKenzie County Farmer staff received 17 awards in the news category, 18 in the advertising category and four in the photography category. Competing in the largest weekly category, Farmer staff members won eight firsts, 15 seconds, 12 thirds and five Honorable Mentions.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by our peers in the newspaper industry for producing a quality newspaper,” states Shipman. “We want to carry news and feature stories of the events that are impacting the lives of our readers. But we also strive to have the very best photographs and ads that we can produce. Being honored as one of the best weekly newspapers in North Dakota in our circulation size is a testament of that commitment by our entire staff.”

