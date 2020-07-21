July 21, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 34-year-old Fargo woman suffered life-threatening injuries after her vehicle was T-boned at the intersection of 4th Ave. NE and 12th Street NE in Watford City by a McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at 8:14 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Zackary Moran, a deputy with the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office was traveling northbound on 12th Street NE in Watford en route to a vehicle/pedestrian fatality crash. Moran, who was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, entered the intersection at 4th Ave. NE with lights and sirens activated. Moran had a red light.

Amanda Mitchell, who was driving a 2020 Kia Optima, was traveling eastbound on 4th Ave. NE and entered the intersection with a green light.

