July 7, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Whether you’ve ever dreamed of going back in time or simply just looking for something fun to do, there’s multiple ways to explore the story of history when it comes to the early days of McKenzie County thanks to the McKenzie County Heritage Park in Watford City and the Lewis & Clark Trail Museum in Alexander.

McKenzie County

Heritage Park

As you set your sight on the McKenzie County Heritage Park, located on the west side of Watford City, many original buildings from the early 1900s are on display. Each of the cute, little pieces of history that line the six acres of the McKenzie County Heritage Park hold a story of their own from the moment you walk through each one’s door.

“Each house smells different,” says Sandy Rieker, McKenzie County Heritage Park director. “They’re all pretty self-explanatory and tell a story all of their own.”

