December 9, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It’s no secret that exercise is good for your health. But in times of high stress, many tend to forget the benefits it reaps.

And if there is anyone who prioritizes exercise, it’s Tricia Sundeen of the Connie Wold Wellness Center (CWWC), as she reminds residents to put their health first by not letting fears of catching the coronavirus dominate their life.

“We can all put a mask on to help slow the spread. But giving your body the tools to fight diseases is another great approach to help fight infections,” says Sundeen.

When COVID-19 hit in mid-March, the Connie Wold Wellness Center was among many places in Watford City that closed its doors until May 19.

While it is important to uphold social distancing and take the standard precautions against COVID-19, Sundeen says fears of catching COVID-19 shouldn’t justify the need to lessen or to eliminate exercise altogether.

“People only want to talk about the slow of the spread. But what if we talked more about eating better, exercising and strengthening our immunity so if we get it, we can better fight it,” says Sundeen.

While Sundeen says there has been a joke amongst gym members that they’re trying to lose the COVID-19 pounds they’ve gained it’s important to be realistic in terms of not letting the quality of one’s health slip away.

“Right now, all anyone wants to talk about is wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer,” she says. “Let’s exercise, let’s wash our hands, be safe and be smart.”

Sundeen goes on to say that if people want to put their health as a prime concern, they can start by making the investment in themselves through exercise.

“There is a lot more I’m hearing of people being affected by depression because of the economy or not being able to go to work,” she says. “And the stress of are they going to get the virus.”

