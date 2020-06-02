June 2, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While Katie Tschetter would give the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 a grade of an A when it came to its E-Learning program, Steve Holen, district superintendent, would only have given it a B-minus to a C-plus from the educational standpoints.

Like every other public school system in North Dakota, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 found itself scrambling to develop a plan to educate its 1,800-plus students on a very short notice after Gov. Doug Burgum ordered schools closed on March 15, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This was in no one’s wheel house,” states Holen. “We started E-Learning on March 23, submitted our plan to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction on March 27, and it was approved the next day.”

Holen says that his staff did an incredible job of putting together their E-Learning program in one week’s time.

“We kept our educational standards high. We wanted the best possible product,” states Holen. “And from the standpoint of putting the plan together, it was a success.”

