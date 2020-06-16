June 16, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“Be blessed,” said Pastor Shaun Breiland as he waved goodbye to a car of passengers leaving the car wash.

It was a warm and windy day as the CrossPoint Church hosted a free car wash event on June 13 that came with a nice surprise.

“We decided to give $100 to each of the first 100 cars coming through our car wash,” says Melanie Smith, CrossPoint Church outreach director.

And with lots of unfortunate happenings that have recently occurred in society, Smith says it was time to unleash some positivity and start a ripple effect.

“It was one of those ideas that just kind of grows,” says Smith.

As church staff members pulled a plan together, Smith says they were trying to think of a way to impact the community and support the local economy in a tangible way.

