January 12, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With the number of COVID-19 cases falling, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum last week signed an amended executive order lowering North Dakota’s statewide risk level for the coronavirus from high risk (orange) to moderate risk (yellow).

As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, North Dakota was reporting 1,918 active COVID-19 cases. The highest daily number of active cases was 10,224, which was reported on Nov. 13, 2020. So far since the pandemic began, the state has reported 93,832 positive cases

McKenzie County has also seen its number of active cases fall in the last few weeks to 31 as of Jan. 6. To date, 1,053 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

