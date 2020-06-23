June 23, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It’s not everyday that you hear of a wedding taking place at a nursing home. But on Wednesday, June 17, the courtyard of the Good Shepherd Home in Watford City was festively decorated as Paul and Vivian Linseth renewed their wedding vows in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary.

“I don’t know that there’s too many nursing homes that can say they’ve had a wedding at their facility for two of their residents, especially 70 years,” says Kristin Rhone, McKnenzie County Healthcare Systems Inc. Good Shepherd Home activity director.

When planning for the wedding began earlier this year, the Linseth’s daughter, Shalisha Quinnell, was aiming for something low key.

“I said to the girls if we could just do something little and have cake and coffee for my mom’s anniversary, that would be nice,” says Quinnell.

But it wasn’t long before the nursing home’s staff caught news of the event and got carried away with the planning process in the best way ever.

