December 22, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While McKenzie County saw its oil production increase during the month of October, the state’s total production remained relatively flat from the preceding month according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

“Oil production was as flat as you can ever see,” stated Lynn Helms, North Dakota State Mineral director, during his monthly Director’s Cut on Tuesday, Dec. 14. “This is just what we were predicting would happen. The resurgence in production that we saw earlier is over.”

According to Helms, all of the shut-in production, which happened when oil prices collapsed last spring at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been put back online.

