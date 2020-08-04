August 4, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Department of Health has reported that a McKenzie County woman in her 20s has died with COVID-19. The announcement was made by Gov. Doug Burgum in his July 28, press briefing.

“Today we are also sadly reporting the state’s 100th death, a McKenzie County woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions,” stated Burgum. “She is also the youngest death reported in North Dakota.”

According to Burgum, the McKenzie County woman was the third person in the state to die with the virus with no underlying health conditions

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer