October 27, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Presidential elections always draw the biggest voter turnout of any election. And according to Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer, early voting indicates that McKenzie County is well on its way to a record vote for the Nov. 3 General Election.

“Of the 2,440 ballots that were requested, as of Thursday, Oct. 22, we have already received 1,230 ballots back in our office,” states Johnsrud. “We are expecting to see 5,000 county residents vote in this election.”

According to Johnsrud, 4,700 county residents voted in the 2016 General Election. And while ballots are still coming into her office, she expects to see the big rush come on election day.

“Historically, half of our votes happen on election day,” states Johnsrud.

