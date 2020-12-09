December 9, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It is going to be a little cheaper for county residents to build a new home in McKenzie County following a decision by the county’s Planning and Zoning Department to waive its $1,400 building fee.

“It was a pretty controversial issue,” states Curt Huus, county Planning and Zoning director. “It has been something that we’ve been discussing since June.”

According to Huus, the building fee is being discontinued for one- and two-family dwelling units in most areas of the county.

"The building fee waiver only applies in those areas of the county that the Planning and Zoning Department has jurisdiction," states Huss. "The waiver doesn't apply for Watford City and within its ETA, or in Elm Tree, Randolph

