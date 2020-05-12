May 12, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A record 14 candidates for the three open seats on the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners will be on the June 9 Primary Election ballot.

Of those candidates only the six who garner the most votes will be advancing to the Nov. 9 General Election ballot.

The 14 county commission candidates who met the April 6 filing deadline to appear on the primary ballot are Joel Brown, Watford City; Nevin Dahl, Watford City; Lee Geiger, Grassy Butte; Craig Hystad, Arnegard; Joseph Kummer, Watford City; Thomas McCabe, Alexander; Shannon Maki, Watford City; Jeremy Olson, Arnegard; Wayne Olson, Watford City; Marco Pelton, Watford City; Paula Slow, Arnegard; Nathan Thibodeau, Watford City; Timothy Transtrom, Watford City; and Clint Wold, Arnegard.

As part of its coverage on the upcoming election, the McKenzie County Farmer posed three questions to the candidates in order to give county voters an insight into why the candidates are running and the biggest challenges that they see the county facing in the next four years.

