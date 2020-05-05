May 5, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In the June Primary Election, McKenzie County voters will be asked to choose which six of the 14 candidates for three seats on the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners they would like to see advance to the November General Election.

The 14 candidates who met the April 6 filing deadline to appear on the primary ballot are Joel Brown, Watford City; Nevin Dahl, Watford City; Lee Geiger, Grassy Butte; Craig Hystad, Arnegard; Joseph Kummer, Watford City; Thomas McCabe, Alexander; Shannon Maki, Watford City; Jeremy Olson, Arnegard; Wayne Olson, Watford City; Marco Pelton, Watford City; Paula Slow, Arnegard; Nathan Thibodeau, Watford City; Timothy Transtrom, Watford City; and Clint Wold, Arnegard.

