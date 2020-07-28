July 28, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

A co-ed softball tournament and benefit will be held on Aug. 1 and 2 to assist the Otis Roberts family whose two-year-old son, Graylon, passed away tragically on July 13. All proceeds raised from the tournament will go directly to the family of the young boy.

“I know it’s a very tragic event and I want to help this family in any way possible,” says Morgan Nissen, event organizer.

The tournament will feature 16 teams with 12 people per team, consisting of six men and six women.

“There will be a $300 entry fee per team,” Nissen says.

According to Nissen, there will be three locations to hold games for the tournament.

“The tournament games will be played at the Legion Field behind Kum & Go in Watford City, the Rough Rider Center field and at the Arnegard Field,” Nissen says.

