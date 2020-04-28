April 28, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City City Council gave its approval to the Fox Hills Golf Course board to lease out its restaurant and bar operation during a special meeting on Thursday, April 23. But the council and Wyatt Voll, city attorney, struggled with the question as to whether or not the city, not the golf board, should be responsible for soliticting the bids.

“Our agreement with the golf board says that they are responsible for the management and operation of the golf course,” stated Voll. “But state statute is not clear.”

If the city followed state statute, Voll said it could require the city to be responsible for bidding out the restaurant and bar operations.

“That would be the safe route,” stated Voll. “But that might not be the right choice.”

According to Voll, the golf board has already gone through a selection process and found someone who would lease the restaurant and bar operations. And if the city would have to bid the lease, it would delay the process by at least three weeks.

“If the golf board has the ability to sub out the restaurant, why do we need a bid process?” questioned Phil Riley, mayor. “The financial responsibility would fall to the golf board.”

