February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City has begun its search for a new police chief after Shawn Doble announced that he will be stepping down from that position on April 19.

Doble, who has 35 years of law enforcement experience, joined the Watford City Department in 2016 as a patrol captain and then shortly thereafter became the city’s police chief.

Prior to his tenure in Watford City, Doble worked for the Orange County (Calif.) Sheriff’s Department, the Huntington Beach (Calif.) Police Department, and the Portland (Ore.) Police Bureau, along with serving overseas as an advisor in Poland and Afghanistan in support of NATO and the U.S. military.

