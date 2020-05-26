May 26, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Commissioners opened their wallets to the tune of $16.3 million during their meeting on Tuesday, May 19, to help Watford City, Arnegard and Alexander pay for their ongoing street projects, while also providing the Watford City Park District with $3.75 million for its first phase of a new softball complex.

According to Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer, the county can afford to provide the funding as the fairgrounds relocation budget has been reduced from $30 million to $13 million for this year. In addition, the county is expecting to receive an additional $13 million in Gross Production Taxes by the end of the year.

“We’re in a good position at this time,” stated Johnsrud. “But it would be prudent that the county has $20 million in the budget for next year to cover our salaries and benefits.”

