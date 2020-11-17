November 17, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

From the moment lights get loosely strung and tightly hung, it is merely the beginning of watching the community of Watford City transform into a winter wonderland.

This year residents and businesses located within a five-mile radius of Watford City are encouraged to deck their homes and storefronts as the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring lighting contests for homes and businesses.

“We did the residential light-up last year and it was pretty successful,” says Mary Gumke of the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year Gumke says there’s an extra push for businesses to get involved.

“We want to include more businesses this year,” she says. “We thought it would be a good opportunity.”

