November 10, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce will not be holding its annual Turkey Bingo this year, it will still be moving forward with its annual Christmas kick-off with a Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a number of stipulations for float participants that may disappoint some children this year as one of the rules issued includes that no live persons can pose as Santa Claus on a float.

According to Mary Gumke, Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce executive secretary, onlookers of the parade are being encouraged to remain in their vehicles as there won’t be any candy being thrown from the floats this year. On the flip side, Gumke says by staying in your vehicle, it’s a great way to stay warm.

This year’s Parade of Lights will start at the Badlands Elementary School and then travel west on Park Avenue to Main Street. The parade will continue down Main Street before turning east on 4th Avenue and travel past the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems facility before ending at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds.

The floats can remain at the fairgrounds for the 2nd annual Make a Wish Foundation’s Candy Cane Lane.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer