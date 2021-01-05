January 5, 2021

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 Foundation recently donated $10,000 toward a literacy initiative proposal for the school that will allow students in grades K-12 to get their hands on more books.

The funds for the literacy initiative will be distributed amongst the district’s school libraries to pursue their reading endeavors geared around the book club and literature circle concept tailored to each school’s literacy needs.

“Each of our buildings has a literacy team in it and they’ve been working on how do we imbed the love of literacy and start building the community component with it,” says Calina Krogen, McKenzie County Public School District No.1 director of teaching and learning.

After all three schools expressed a mutual desire to collaborate, Krogen says the literacy team pitched it to the school board.

“The school board asked how they could get involved so we came back and asked them to help us fund books for the elementary school, middle school and high school,” Krogen says.

