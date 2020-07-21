July 21, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 57-year-old California woman, who was arrested for driving under the influence, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in an ATV accident at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Angie Cabrera, of Hanford, Calif., was driving a 2019 Polaris Outlaw ATV northbound on a private driveway approaching 24th Street NW when she lost control of the Polaris and was thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the east ditch with the driver coming to rest on the private driveway.

