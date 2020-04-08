April 8, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 39-year-old California man was transported to the Sidney hospital on Saturday, April 4, following a high speed chase involving the Montana Highway Patrol and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s office.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at 4:14 p.m. on April 4, the Montana Highway Patrol entered North Dakota in pursuit of Cordelus Tyrone Hunter, 39, Sacramento, Calif., for a traffic violation. The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, who took over as primary on the pursuit, attempted to stop Hunter, on North Dakota Highway 200, just east of the state line.

Hunter fled east on Highway 200 for about 10 miles where McKenzie County deputies and the North Dakota Highway Patrol applied spike strips and disabled Hunter’s tires. Hunter attempted to avoid the spikes which caused him to enter the north ditch and overturn his vehicle twice.

