April 8, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus continues to increase in North Dakota, last week Gov. Doug Burgum announced that existing business closures mandated by executive order will be extended by two weeks, from April 6 to April 20, to further slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Currently, the governor has issued executive orders directing the closure of all recreational facilities, health clubs, athletic facilities and theaters, including movie theaters and music or entertainment venues, as well as all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments, except for takeout, delivery, curbside, drive-through and off-sale. The executive order also includes the closure of all salons operated by licensed cosmetologists, including manicurists and estheticians, massage therapy, barbershop and tattoo/body art facilities.

