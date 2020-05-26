May 26, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 55-year-old Watford City woman was injured by a bull bison in the North Unit of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Monday, May 18.

According to the park service, the woman was hiking around a bend on the Buckhorn Trail between 3:30 and 4 p.m. when she encountered a bull bison in the trail.

The bull charged the woman, striking her in the face and knocking her down. The bison remained standing 10 to 15 feet away as she called 911 while on the ground. A park service ranger responded and found the bull still standing near the woman. The bison continued to show increasing signs of aggression and was not responsive to hazing measures.

