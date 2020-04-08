April 8, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While there not be many people around today who remember packing up their families and heading to the local drive-in to watch a movie and dine on popcorn and candy, a Watford City church is bringing that concept back for their Sunrise Easter Service this year.

But instead of watching a movie and munching a box of popcorn, area residents will be treated to donuts and coffee while listening to an Easter Service all in the comfort of their vehicle in the First Baptist Church of Watford City’s parking lot.

For those interested in attending this year’s First Baptist Church of Watford City’s Sunrise Easter Service, it will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, at 1525 24th Ave. SW.

