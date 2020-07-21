July 21, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Bakken Oil Rush Ministry in Watford City has received a $6,500 grant from the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) Relief Fund.

The grant will be utilized to install laundry facilities in the Watford City thrift store to wash and sanitize donated clothing, which is then distributed to those in need in the McKenzie County area. Bakken Oil Rush serves an estimated 1,100 individuals and families every week, especially as they navigate economic stressors as a result of COVID-19 and oil and gas industry pressures.

A total of $14,000 was awarded in this latest grant round bringing the total committed from the Relief Fund to $85,000.

