December 15, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While a lot of different organizations had to improvise this year due to COVID-19, it didn’t stop the Bakken Oil Rush from hosting its annual Christmas Toy Mall on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“Essentially, we did a drive-by toy give-away,” says Dwayne Keener, Bakken Oil Rush director.

During last Saturday’s event, two young girls could be seen smiling ear to ear as they walked alongside their parents after leaving the Christmas Toy Mall.

“I think we received a good turnout. We gave away 106 gifts,” Keener says.

As a steady group of visitors made their way to the Watford City Civic Center, where the Toy Mall was held, a group of smiling volunteers greeted them and handed out a colored number that was based upon their child’s age group.

The volunteers then pointed visitors to the gymnasium where various tables filled with toys were ripe for the picking.

