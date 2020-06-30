June 30, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County rancher and former county commissioner Roger Chinn, 78, died on Thursday, June 25, as the result of an ATV accident.

Chinn retired from the county commission in 2014 after serving for 28 years on that board from 1986 to 2014.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Chinn was using a 2012 Honda Rancher ATV to spray weeds on his farmstead south of Grassy Butte when it rolled on a steep embankment. The ATV struck a tree, overturned and pinned Chinn underneath.

Chinn was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash, which occurred at 9 p.m. on June 25, remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

In addition to serving on the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners, Chinn served on the Board of the North Dakota Association of Counties and as the North Dakota representative on the Western Interstate Region (WIR) for the National Association of Counties.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer