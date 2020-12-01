December 1, 2020

The Long X Arts Foundation is combining the arts with small business this holiday season as it hosts its first ever Art in Business Event.

The foundation has partnered with area Watford City Main Street businesses as well as local artists to make shopping local, unique gifts and art easy and fun.

Eight local artists will have their work on display and for sale in five different Watford City retail locations through Dec. 24.

“With the pandemic taking away so many opportunities for our local artists, we thought this would be a great way to get local artists in bricks-and-mortar stores without the rush a big art show would bring,” said Jessie Veeder Scofield, Long X Arts Foundation director. “The local businesses have been so gracious to host these artists and the hope is that it will help bring more traffic through their stores as well. Shopping local is more important than ever this year.”

Some of those businesses are also hosting special events based around the artist’s visit.

