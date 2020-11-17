November 17, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The Long X Arts Foundation will be hosting the play, Voices of Dakota Prairie, on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center (RRC) in Watford City. The original play, which tells the heroic stories of hardship, sacrifice, perseverance and faith, will be quite the treat for those who are sentimental to the original times of North Dakota settlers.

“I think history buffs will really like that flashback to the past,” says Jessie Veeder of the Long X Arts Foundation.

Veeder says Voices of the Prairie will provide a first-hand look at what people dealt with back in the early days.

“People will get to see how they made it here in tumultuous times,” says Veeder, of the original homesteaders.

Interestingly enough, the actors will be acting out scenes from peoples’ diaries and letters during homesteading times, Veeder says.

“How they direct it and put it together as a play will be interesting,” she says.

