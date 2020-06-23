June 23, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For the first time since the 1980s, the city of Arnegard will be cancelling its Fourth of July festivities with the exception of a fireworks show.

“They’re still doing the fireworks. But, the parade, barbecue and all of the other festivities are cancelled,” says Juelie Bancroft, Arnegard city auditor. “At least with the fireworks, people can sit in their vehicles.”

According to Bancroft, the only reason that the fireworks, which begins at dusk, would be cancelled is if a burn ban would go into effect.

“Three years ago we cancelled the fireworks because of high fire danger. But that’s the only time we’ve ever cancelled it in the past,” says Maurine Davenport of the Arnegard Booster Club.

Davenport says this is the first year that all of Arnegard’s Fourth of July festivities have been cancelled.

