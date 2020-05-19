May 19, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With Gov. Doug Burgum lifting COVID-19 restrictions on North Dakota high schools on May 7, Watford City and Alexander high school administrators have been rushing to put the finishing touches on their plans to honor this year’s Class of 2020.

“We’re going to be doing everything that we can to have as normal of a graduation as we can under the circumstances,” states Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent.

But for the Class of 2020, the final months of their senior year have been anything but normal. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Burgum on March 16, ordered suspension of regular classes forcing all of the state’s students to complete the remainder of their classes online. In addition, the North Dakota High School Activities Association followed the governor’s lead by cancelling the boys and girls state basketball tournaments, as well as all spring extracurricular activities.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer