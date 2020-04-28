April 28, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As many states have begun discussing plans for the day that businesses will reopen from the extended closure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Watford City businesses are anxiously awaiting the day that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will lift his executive order that closed their businesses to normal traffic.

“Everyone is kind of getting antsy,” says Shelley Suelzle, owner of the Little Missouri Grille. “We’ve been doing a little bit of redecorating and doing stuff you really don’t get to do when you are open seven days a week.”

The restaurant, which is known to bring a large morning breakfast crowd, has been eerily quiet since COVID-19 restrictions required restaurants to only serve to-go and delivery services since last month.

Suelzle says some of her servers have been utilizing this time to the fullest by spending spare time with their families.

Longtime server, Janelle Shikoski, has been holding down the fort at the Little Missouri Grille, serving up curbside options for customers such as pulled pork sandwiches, barbecue ribs, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and chili sheepdogs.

“My regulars donated some money to the waitresses,” Suelzle says.

Suelzle says she’s grateful for the loyal customers who have continued taking the time to stop by and support the few servers who are working at the Little Missouri Grille.

“People have been very generous and have tipped well to make sure that our servers are still able to make their bills and stuff,” Suelzle says.

