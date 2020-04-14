April 14, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As many events have been postponed or suspended due to preventative measures being taken to prevent further circulation of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it didn’t stop the Watford City Community Blood Drive from happening as the event took place on April 8 and 9, at the Watford City Civic Center in Watford City.

“The thing is, we want to do social distancing. But we don’t want to do social disengagement because there’s so many people that need the blood,” says Kathy Skarda, Watford City Community Blood Drive coordinator.

While Skarda says it required more work and effort to maintain social distancing and heightened sanitation for the blood drive to be held, it was well worth it as the event brought as many as 71 appointments, not including walk-ins.

“Everybody as soon as they entered had their temperature taken, which is not something we normally do,” Skarda says.

