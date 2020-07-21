July 21, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After Gov. Doug Burgum closed all schools indefinitely in March by executive order due to the prevention of spreading COVID-19, the Alexander Public School District is set to kick off its school year in the fall on Aug. 19.

Last week, on July 14, Gov. Burgum announced the reopening of North Dakota schools with local school boards having the ultimate decision on how to hold classes.

“Having the governor announce his plans on Tuesday at least gave us something to start from,” stated Leslie Bieber, Alexander Public School District No. 2 superintendent.

While Bieber had held a public forum prior to Burgum’s announcement, she says it was reaffirming to receive confirmation on the start of classes.

According to Bieber, the public forum, which was held virtually, brought over 70 people.

“It was the largest turnout we’ve had since I’ve been here (at Alexander Public School),” Bieber says of the virtual public forum.

