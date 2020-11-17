November 17, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After the Alexander High School’s Varsity Drama Team recently won their region, they will now be advancing to the Class B State Competition in Jamestown on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

“The seniors have been participating in Drama since the seventh grade and have put a lot of time and energy into this year,” says Sandra Crusch, Alexander Drama director. “They have spent seven years training and working for this first place.”

As the students participated in the Region IX Drama competition at the Williston Old Armory on Nov. 4, Crusch says that meeting the COVID-19 guidelines posed some challenges.

“Schools were not allowed to watch one another. So they did not know what their competition looked like,” says Crusch.

Plus Crusch says several schools dropped out of the competition due to not being in session or having students quarantined due to COVID-19.

“In the end, seven schools competed that day,” she says. “Alexander High School took first place and Burke County took second place.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer