June 16, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Globe Life, Family Heritage Division officially opens its Watford City location on June 15, the company has been around for over 30 years.

Globe Life, Family Heritage Division offers supplemental insurance products that provide benefits beyond traditional health insurance, helping families to focus on themselves, not the process.

“One of the things we know is that cancer doesn’t stop, accidents don’t stop and heart attacks don’t stop,” says Amanda Arndt, Globe Life Family Heritage Division owner.

A major benefit to carrying the insurance, Arndt says, is that it gives you peace of mind for tomorrow.

“Not only do you have this coverage, at the same time, it’s simultaneously building as a retirement and savings fund,” Arndt says.

More recently, Arndt says a client received a hefty check that Arndt often refers to the photo of to remind her of why she’s in the business to begin with.

