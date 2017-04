Sports

Wolves pound out two wins

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City picked up a big regional win on Tuesday as the Wolves varsity baseball team swept Lewis & Clark in double-head action. The Wolves took the league-counting first game, 13-5, and then picked up a 6-4 win in the second game.

This week the Wolves will host Des Lacs-Burlington on Thursday and travel to Lewis & Clark on Monday.

