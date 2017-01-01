Sports

Boys track team finishes first, girls third at Sakakawea Classic

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s track teams took advantage of the good weather conditions on Saturday as the Wolves’ boys team took first place, while the girls team finished in third place at the Sakakawea Classic in Hazen.

At Hazen, Kayla Ogle qualified for State in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:26.55, while Rait Elliot punched his ticket to State in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.21.

“It was a beautiful day in Hazen,” stated Dave Gumke, boys’ head coach. “Connor Dennis improved his qualifying time in the 300 hurdles with a 40.97, and Jacob Juarez had a good meet improving all of his marks in the shot, discus and javelin. We came up just a little short with the 1,600 meter relay team.”

Greg Brown, the Wolves’ girls head coach, was equally impressed with the performances of his athletes.

“With Kayla’s qualfiying time, we now have three athletes already qualified for State,” stated Brown. “We have many other girls that are starting to see how the hard work will pay off in the end and things are looking up for the girls track and field team.”

