Allex takes her hockey skates to Northland College

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Ever since Bridget Allex was a young girl, she dreamed of playing college hockey. And now, the Watford City High School senior is one step closer to fulfilling that dream as she has signed a Letter of Intent to play college hockey with the Lumberjills at Northland College, a DIII school in Ashland, Wis.

Trading in her Watford City Oilers jersey for the opportunity to wear a Lumberjills hockey jersey is a dream come true for Allex, who started playing hockey when she was five years old.

During her time skating for the Watford City club team, she racked up more than her share of awards as she was named to the All-State Team as a senior, junior and freshman and was the captain of the Oilers girls hockey team the past two years. In addition, Allex has been selected twice to compete at the American Showcase in Pittsburgh, Pa.

“Bridget is an extremely good hockey player,” states Chris Lundin, Oilers coach. “She has developed into a complete player both offensively and defensively. She can do anything that we ask her to do.”

And Allex’s talent on the ice was evident this past season as she scored 41 goals and had 36 assists in 28 games.

Which is one of the reasons that Kelly Rider, head coach of the Northland College Lumberjills, recruited Allex.

