Boys track team has good showing at Hazen

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Chalk up one more state qualifier for the Watford City varsity boys track team.

After qualifying four individuals in four events for the State Class B Track Meet in their first meet of the season, Jackson Faller can add his name to the list of Watford City state qualifiers who will be competing for the Wolves in Bismarck the end of May.

Faller, who took second at the Bison-Miner Classic in Hazen on Tuesday, had a state-qualifying throw of 140’3” in the discus besting his previous personal best by 10’2”.

“It was another good meet for the boys team,” stated Dave Gumke, boys’ head coach. “In addition to Faller qualifying for State, Braedon Gumke stayed consistent by matching his best of 13’ in the pole vault to win that event.”

During Thursday’s meet, the Wolves took second places behind Des Lacs-Burlington with strong finishes by Connor Dennis in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, and Gumke’s pole vault performance.

Dennis won the 300 meter hurdles and took second in the 110 meter hurdles, while improving his previous state-qualifying time in both events.

