Sports

Girls track team takes fifth at Hazen

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Mikka Haugeberg picked up where she left off last season as she took first place to help the Wolves’ girls track team to a fifth place finish at the Bison-Miner Classic Meet in Hazen on April 11.

“It was an exciting week as we had a couple of girls qualify for the state meet at the end of May,” stated Greg Brown, girls’ head coach. “Hazen was a good meet as it got the athletes out and competing on an outdoor track. And in Belle Fourche, we got to see many different athletes, and a different way of doing things. It was a great day to gain strength and we overcame and learned a lot about our athletes and what they are made of with a third place finish.”

Tia McGorman qualified for State at Belle Fourche with a 5’1” leap in the high jump.

