Sports

Hot bats lead to two Watford City wins

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If you are going to win many girls fastpitch softball games, you need two things - solid pitching and great hitting. And Watford City’s varsity girls softball team had plenty of both last week as the Wolves crushed Central McLean, 14-0, on April 10 before rolling over Heart River, 11-3, on Tuesday.

This week, the Wolves will host three games as they take on Velva-Sawyer on Thursday, April 20, Ray on Saturday and Washburn on Monday, April 24.

