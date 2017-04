Sports

Wolves sweep Stanley to open conference play

Posted 4/11/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After dropping a pair of games to the Minot Bishop Ryan Lions to open their 2017 baseball season, Watford City quickly got into the winning column on Friday, April 7 as the Wolves swept Stanley to open their conference schedule.

This week the Wolves will be at Des Lacs-Burlington on Thursday before hosting Lewis & Clark-Berthold on Tuesday, April 18.

