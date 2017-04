Sports

Fifth inning rally leads Wolves to win

Posted 4/11/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After falling to the Dickinson High JV team to open their 2017 season, Watford City’s varsity girls softball team bounced back to pick up a 12-6 win over Beulah in their first conference game.

This week, the Wolves will host Wilton-Wing on Tuesday, April 18.

